Zimbabwe: Scribe Mswazie Laid to Rest

2 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Veteran journalist and Zimpapers Masvingo correspondent, Walter Mswazie was laid to rest at Mangwandi Cemetery in Masvingo yesterday.

Mswazie (45) died on Tuesday at Makurira Memorial Clinic from kidney complications.

Chiefs' council president, Chief Fortune Charumbira described Mswazie as a rare breed of a journalist with an upright character.

He said the Masvingo media landscape would never be the same without Mswazie and urged journalists to take a leaf from him by shunning bribes and reporting objectively.

Rungano Gumbochuma, thanked members of the Masvingo media for supporting his brother until his last breath.

He also paid tribute to Zimpapers for extending support to enable Mswazie to have a perfect send off.

Herald Masvingo Bureau Chief, George Maponga, who represented Zimpapers, said Mswazie's passing on was a big loss to the company saying he would be missed because of his high work ethic.

The veteran scribe died barely two months after wedding Shingi Mswazie nee Nyagumbo.

Mswazie is survived by his wife, three children Walter (Jnr) (23), Mavis (16) and Bekithemba (14).

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

