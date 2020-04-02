Malawi: Aford Leader Chihana Lockdown in SA As Followers Call for Replacement

2 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chihana is one of Malawians caught up in coronavirus lockdown in South Africa where he works for Enlighted Christian Gathering (ECG).

This comes at the time some members of his party are demanding for his resignation as party leader following his decision to pick up a full-time job with prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church.

According to a letter authored by some supporters, Aford is failing to give full support to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM alliance ahead of the Constitutional Court sanctioned presidential election in July due to lack of leadership.

During the launch of the opposition alliance two weeks ago in Lilongwe, People's Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda demanded an explanation from Chihana on reports that he is now based in South Africa having secured a job with the ECG.

However, Chihana dodged the question and instead went ahead to introduce to the people former Karonga Central MP Frank Mwenifumbo.

Chihana could not be reached for comment from his South Africa base but Banda's remarks is an indication that the alliance is concerned over Aford failure to help in the campaign due to lack of leadership in the party.

