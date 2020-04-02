Tanzania: Anti-Coronavirus Drive Consolidated

THE government said yesterday it is activating monitoring measures as it works to contain the transmission of the deadly novel virus that has so far killed one person and infected 20 people in the country.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told the National Assembly here that individuals diagnosed with the coronavirus will be named and quarantined in the state-identified hostels across the country.

The number of on-standby quarantine centres was not immediately established but the premier said authorities had identified some hotels and affordable hostels for those who could not meet hotel costs.

"We recorded our first case on March 16 this year. Since the discovery of the pandemic, the government has been taking appropriate steps in addressing the disease, including strengthening inspections and monitoring of all arrivals in the country," he said.

The prime minister was tabling a review of the government functions as well as revenue and expenditures of the prime minister's office, seeking endorsement of 434bn/- for the financial year 2020/21.

Mr Majaliwa said the monitoring was essential to help the State authorities to detect persons with early symptoms of the Covid-19 or those with risk indicators.

Tanzania's battle against the coronavirus, however, took a new twist with the premier categorically warning the general public to beware misinformation and fake news sprouting in social media.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and observe guidance from State authorities as well as medical experts.

Mr Majaliwa took time to explain that the government had so far banned public gatherings, including seminars, workshop and exhibitions as measures to prevent transmission of the diseases that the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a pandemic.

"You can recall that the President also suspended the Uhuru torch race, redirecting the budget allocated to support measures to fight the pandemic. We have also suspended schools from nursery to tertiary level," he noted.

Additional measures being implemented by the State include supplying body temperature scanners across all entry points, public awareness campaigns and recruitment of health workers.

The parliamentarians were restless on Tuesday this week when the national assembly resumed its business demanding Speaker Job Ndugai and the government to redirect the entire day to debate and advice the State on measures to implement to contain the deadly virus.

But Ndugai was quick to swat back MPs concern detailing that the prime minister would deliver a national address that would among other things discuss the government measures against the coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases yesterday rose to 20 after one more patient tested positive, Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu has announced.

In a statement that was shared to media yesterday, Ms Mwalimu said the new patient is a United States national aged 42 who was close to a person who travelled outside the country and tested positive of COVID-19 on arrival.

According to the minister, 17 patients out of 20 total cases that had been reported so far were doing well.

"In other development, on 31st March this year, one patient who was receiving treatment at the Temeke isolation center recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged," read part of the statement signed by the minister.

Up to now, two patients have recovered, including the first patient who was receiving treatment in Arusha. One patient died on Tuesday when he was receiving treatment at the Mloganzila center, being the first death of the pandemic coronavirus to be reported in Tanzania.

As part of efforts to curb the spread, the government is implementing a mandatory 14-day quarantine to whoever comes to Tanzania from countries that have been affected by coronavirus.

Tanzanians are urged to adhere to recommended preventive measures, including hand washing with soap and moving clean water frequently.

The government is also advising people to avoid mass gatherings since that would help avoid direct body contacts that increase the chances of contracting the virus.

Globally, as of yesterday there were around 885,000 cases with over 44,000 deaths, while the number of those who have recovered stands at around 186,000. The highest death rates are in Italy and Spain.