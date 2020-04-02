Africa: Conflict Zones in Need of Cease-Fires for Coronavirus Aid

2 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Stacey Knott

Africa security experts say efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic has been complicated by armed conflicts on the continent.  Calls are growing for cease-fires to give health care workers safe access to all those at risk.

As African nations gear up and lock down to fight the spread of the coronavirus, security experts say armed conflicts across the continent are hampering efforts.

Vladimir Antwi-Danso, the dean of academic affairs at the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, says the virus poses additional problems for African countries in conflict.

“Those countries experiencing war throughout the world are at great risk because already, there are no good systems in place, and where there are no good systems, combating the virus or combating the epidemic has been found to be very disturbing,”  he said.

There are at least 15 armed conflicts across Africa and almost all nations on the continent have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

There are growing fears that the most vulnerable will be worst affected by both conflict and the respiratory disease caused by the virus, COVID-19.

Last week, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for a global cease-fire to help stop the coronavirus, calling it the world’s common enemy.

The U.N. chief said safe corridors were required for health workers and to bring life-saving aid to those in need.

Read the original article on VOA.

Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

