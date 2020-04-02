Kenya: Rachier Urges for Rule of Law to Be Followed in FKF Elections

Kenyan Premier League chairman Ambrose Rachier has urged football leaders to have the interest of the game at heart as too much politicking is spoiling the image of Kenyan football.

The KPL head, who is also the chairman of Gor Mahia. called for the rule of law to be followed when conducted elections.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) pools have now been cancelled twice by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

In its second ruling nullifying the federation polls, SDT requested the world football governing body to form a normalisation committee to oversee the exercise.

Fifa, however, said it was looking forward to meeting with FKF, SDT, and representatives of the Ministry of Sports to find a lasting solution to the impasse.

Rachier said the wrangles were not good for the image of the game in the country.

"The wrangles are always there whenever we have elections but we should always ensure the rule of law is followed. All those engaging in the pull and push have been part and parcel of the game in the country and they should all ensure we have transparent and fair elections," he added.

KPL also, in a statement last week, said they were following the situation keenly.

The statement read: "The Kenyan Premier League is well informed of the decision of the Sports Disputes Tribunal delivered yesterday (March 17) by Chairman Mr. John Ohaga, which decision has far-reaching implications on the status of football in Kenya," the statement read partly.

"KPL wishes to reaffirm that as the country awaits direction from world football governing body -- Fifa, on the way forward as ordered by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), it remains fully operational and committed to ensuring the league is not unduly hampered by the aftermath of the ruling.

"We wish to assure our partners and sponsors that all is well and none of our obligations or programmes will be adversely affected as a result of the decision of the SDT. We thank all football stakeholders for the invaluable support and co-operation over the years and in the wake of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the normal KPL calendar.

"The KPL Governing Council (the Shareholders) will meet soon to discuss a way forward and look at options available once the 30 days period elapses and after the review of the Covid-19 by the Kenya Government and the Ministry of Health."

Rachier has twice vied for the FKF top seat, but said he was no longer interested due to the controversies surrounding the elections.

The current FKF regime has also been on record stating their desire to take over the running of the KPL when the KPL-FKF contract ends later this year.

Rachier, however, believes this would be a wrong move. But he quickly pointed out that as KPL, they don't oppose FKF's league takeover from next season.

"FKF should learn from leading football nations, the federation doesn't run the league but we don't object its takeover. Bundesliga, English Premier League and Ligue 1 are all run by a professional league bodies and not federations. Even in Africa, successful leagues such as the PSL in South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt Premier leagues are all run by a separate entities," he said.

Fifa extended the term of office of FKF's NEC in total defiance of the SDT ruling that the committee's term had expired.