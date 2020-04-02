South Africa: Taxis At 70% Capacity Are Now Allowed - If All Passengers Wear Surgical Masks

2 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The government was faced with intense pressure from the taxi industry to relax strict loading rules intended to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The government has backed down on attempts to rein in the taxi industry during the Covid-19 crisis and will now allow taxis to run at 70% loading capacity - as long as all passengers are issued with surgical N95 masks, which are costly and hard to come by.

The 70% capacity provision was a revision on an announcement made by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula a few hours earlier in the day that a 100% loading capacity would be allowed if protective measures were in place.

Curbs on the number of passengers in taxis where masks are not issued will remain in place.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, the Transport Ministry said that the revision (on a revision) by the Minister from 100% to 70% - within the same day - had taken place after concerns were raised from the public. "After our announcement of catering for 100%, there was a public outcry about the impact of such an arrangement to the health safety of public transport users. We took these issues seriously and engaged with...

