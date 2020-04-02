Zimbabwe: Zupco Embarks On Fumigation Exercise On Harare Bus Termini

2 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

Public transporter, Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) has, since Monday this week, been fumigating major bus termini in Harare's CBD in attempts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Harare bus termini such as Copacabana have been under spotlight for poor hygiene, scenes that pose a health hazard to residents.

As a way of mitigating the spread of the dreaded coronavirus which has seen the country confirm eight cases and one death, ZUPCO has embarked on disinfecting its buses and termini to try and minimise chances of an outbreak among users of its facilities.

ZUPCO is the only transporter that has been allowed to operate during a government imposed 21-day lockdown.

Addressing journalists on the third day of the disinfection exercise Wednesday, ZUPCO chief executive, Everisto Madangwa said the fumigation process will be also extended to other parts of the country.

"This is going to be a countrywide exercise wherever we pick our passengers from. And it's an ongoing exercise for the 21 lockdown days," he said.

Madangwa said the company had adequate chemicals to see the disinfection exercise through, thanks to material support granted by the country's health ministry and other well-wishers.

"We have partners like the Ministry of Health and other well-wishers who have donated chemicals also. Everyone is in it," he added.

Madangwa however could not commit to estimations on the costs involved in the entire exercise.

"We cannot say how much is this exercise going to cost because it's going to be a 21-day exercise.

"The most important thing at the moment is to make sure that we disinfect the termini and not look at the costs. What is important is to fight the spread of the Coronavirus," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.