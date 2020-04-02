South Africa: Lockdown Booze Ban - Alcohol Plants Change Tack to Produce Hand Sanitisers

2 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Where bottle after bottle of popular liqueurs, whiskies and brandies were produced before lockdown last week, alcohol plants started running again on Wednesday to produce much-needed hand sanitisers.

After Covid-19 lockdown regulations forced them to temporarily close their doors, factories that were in full-scale production of alcoholic beverages are now back in business making free hand sanitiser for South African hospitals, clinics and NGOs.

Earlier in March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of Covid-19 in South Africa as a State of National Disaster. After a week of restricting sales of alcohol, the president announced on 22 March that the country would go into lockdown on 27 March 2020 for three weeks. During the lockdown, no alcohol will be sold. As non-essential services, factories making alcoholic beverages were also required to shut down their plants.

But a few days later, the factory doors were opened again as companies started making much-needed hand sanitiser.

At Distell's factories in Goudini, Wellington and Stellenbosch, production of hand sanitiser started up earlier this week with estimates being that the plants will produce up to 40,000 litres a day. The company has already allocated 300,000 litres of hand sanitisers to hospitals, clinics and NGOs,...

