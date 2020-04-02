Nigeria: MultiChoice Nigeria Announces N1.2bn Package to Fight Pandemic

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a number of initiatives to support the federal and Lagos governments' efforts in ameliorating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The contribution includes: Cash support of N200million and N50million to the federal and Lagos State governments, respectively, the donation of 10,000 certified test kits to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), public service announcement on COVID-19 prevention tips in English, Pidgin, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa languages as well as approved inventory worth over N550million highlighting the NCDC's COVID-19 helplines and PSAs on more than 10 channels across DStv and GOtv.

The company said in a statement that it will also cover the remuneration for engaged creative industry professionals whose productions have been disrupted, with a committed sum of up to N400million.

MultiChoice Nigeria said its intervention, which is in line with its values as a responsible corporate organisation and leader in the media and creative sector, is aimed at supporting the authorities in fighting the pandemic and reducing its attendant impact on Nigeria's national economy.

According to the Chairman MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN): "We are donating 10,000 certified test kits to support the great work being done by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health. In addition to these, we are also contributing N250 million to the Federal and Lagos State Governments' efforts in providing adequate healthcare delivery facilities to fight Covid-19. We are doing this because we recognise the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has on Nigerians and the economy. We hope

our contributions to NCDC, the federal and state governments, alongside other donations, will go a long way towards effective management of the outbreak."