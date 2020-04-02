Nigeria: MultiChoice Nigeria Announces N1.2bn Package to Fight Pandemic

2 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a number of initiatives to support the federal and Lagos governments' efforts in ameliorating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria.

The contribution includes: Cash support of N200million and N50million to the federal and Lagos State governments, respectively, the donation of 10,000 certified test kits to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), public service announcement on COVID-19 prevention tips in English, Pidgin, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa languages as well as approved inventory worth over N550million highlighting the NCDC's COVID-19 helplines and PSAs on more than 10 channels across DStv and GOtv.

The company said in a statement that it will also cover the remuneration for engaged creative industry professionals whose productions have been disrupted, with a committed sum of up to N400million.

MultiChoice Nigeria said its intervention, which is in line with its values as a responsible corporate organisation and leader in the media and creative sector, is aimed at supporting the authorities in fighting the pandemic and reducing its attendant impact on Nigeria's national economy.

According to the Chairman MultiChoice Nigeria, Mr. Adewunmi Ogunsanya (SAN): "We are donating 10,000 certified test kits to support the great work being done by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health. In addition to these, we are also contributing N250 million to the Federal and Lagos State Governments' efforts in providing adequate healthcare delivery facilities to fight Covid-19. We are doing this because we recognise the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has on Nigerians and the economy. We hope

our contributions to NCDC, the federal and state governments, alongside other donations, will go a long way towards effective management of the outbreak."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.