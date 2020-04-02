Sudan: First COVID-19 Case to Recover in Sudan

A Spanish man has been declared the first patient to fully recover from COVID-19 in Sudan, March 31.

Mr. Manuel Martinez, 47, who works at the World Food Programme office in Khartoum, entered the Jabra Emergency Center on March 18, 2020 after he was diagnosed by a United Nations doctor in Sudan as infected with the COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Martinez said the experience was one of the of the most difficult moments, but when a person realizes his condition he can cope with it, so it was important for him, he said, to know what he had and to fully digest the situation.

Martinez, from Andalusia in Spain, arrived in Sudan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and two days later he felt a severe headache and informed the United Nations doctor who confirmed that upon examination and laboratory results that he was infected with coronavirus.

Mr. Martinez was the second person in Sudan who was diagnosed positive and confirmed to have been infected.

He told the Agency that not only did he find excellent medical care from doctors, nurses and personnel, but that found outstanding humane treatment from all the medical staff at the center, and "now I am very pleased to be out in the sun and I am very grateful to the medical staff, the hospital, and Sudan," Martinez said.

While leaving the center, Martinez asserted that his message is that awareness and the information should be disseminated and people must be aware about the disease.

Asked whether he would be heading for Spain and to what region, Martinez answered "I will go to my home in Amarat quarter, my home in Khartoum and continue my work ... Khartoum is my home."

Sudan has so far registered 7 COVID-19 cases, including two fatalities.

