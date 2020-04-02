Sudan: First COVID-19 Case to Recover in Sudan

1 April 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

A Spanish man has been declared the first patient to fully recover from COVID-19 in Sudan, March 31.

Mr. Manuel Martinez, 47, who works at the World Food Programme office in Khartoum, entered the Jabra Emergency Center on March 18, 2020 after he was diagnosed by a United Nations doctor in Sudan as infected with the COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), Martinez said the experience was one of the of the most difficult moments, but when a person realizes his condition he can cope with it, so it was important for him, he said, to know what he had and to fully digest the situation.

Martinez, from Andalusia in Spain, arrived in Sudan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and two days later he felt a severe headache and informed the United Nations doctor who confirmed that upon examination and laboratory results that he was infected with coronavirus.

Mr. Martinez was the second person in Sudan who was diagnosed positive and confirmed to have been infected.

He told the Agency that not only did he find excellent medical care from doctors, nurses and personnel, but that found outstanding humane treatment from all the medical staff at the center, and "now I am very pleased to be out in the sun and I am very grateful to the medical staff, the hospital, and Sudan," Martinez said.

While leaving the center, Martinez asserted that his message is that awareness and the information should be disseminated and people must be aware about the disease.

Asked whether he would be heading for Spain and to what region, Martinez answered "I will go to my home in Amarat quarter, my home in Khartoum and continue my work ... Khartoum is my home."

Sudan has so far registered 7 COVID-19 cases, including two fatalities.

E N D

AS/MO

Post your comments

http://

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Name *

Email *

Your comment *

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.