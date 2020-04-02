Liberia: MYS, Fly Launch National Youth Taskforce Awareness Campaign Against COVID-19

Minister Wilson, Ms. Myers and others at the launch of the National Youth Taskforce Against COVID-19.

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) in collaboration with the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) has launched a National Youth Taskforce awareness campaign against (NAVOTAF) COVID-19.

The national youth taskforce launched in partnership with the Mano River Union Youth Parliament (MRUYP), Messengers of Peace (MOP) and the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), will give young people the opportunities to create preventive awareness in several communities in Montserrado County on the COVID-19.

Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson, who officially launched the taskforce at his Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) sports complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, said the exercise is not just for the MYS but also the Special Presidential Advisory Committee on Coronavirus (SPACO) and the Ministry of Health that are fully aware.

Minister Wilson said being cognizant of the fact that the youthful population constitutes almost 50 percent of the country's population, and the MYS being a partner to them, they cannot continue to make policy and decisions without the young people being at the helm of a table.

Minister Wilson then lauded the Chinese Embassy, FLY, and LINSU among others for their commitment to the document being signed hold the youth groups accountable.

Speaking earlier, FLY president, Amos Williams said the establishment of the NAVOTAF taskforce remains on the hearts of the young people, particularly FLY.

Williams said the Minister of Youth and Sports continues to live up to the global and continental commitment to youth, which calls for the involvement of young people. He pledged FLY supports to the enforcement of the MYS decisions for young people against the Coronavirus.

The FLY president said what the MYS did demonstrates the global call for youths inclusion in national decision making, adding that Minister Wilson continues to live up to the global continental policy document that calls for how young people should get involved in national decision making.

The head of the MRU Youth Parliament, Mohammed Massaley, called for more initiatives to fight the coronavirus in Liberia.

He said: "We have come to call on the young people to get involved in the fight against the Coronavirus in Liberia through youth initiative."

Massaley further frowned on reports that young people were not involved in the fight against the Coronavirus especially since authorities announced the outbreak in Liberia.

He said there is a need for young people to get involved considering the situation in Africa and the rest of the world.

Massaley said the MRU will continue to support the task force to ensure that this virus is eradicated "We will connect with other Mano River Union youth organizations to ensure that whatever work done in Liberia is successful. We have to get involved and share the messages on the prevention of the deadly virus."

Ms. Gwendolyn Myers, Executive Director of Messengers of Peace (MOP), said the decision to establish a task force is in line with good practices against the Coronavirus.

"As young people, we have a major role to play in the fight against the Coronavirus. This pandemic is a serious threat to peace and security and we must wake up to reality. We need to follow all the preventive measures to ensure that our homes and communities are protected," Ms. Myers said.