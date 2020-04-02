South Africa: Big Tobacco - an Unlikely Warrior in the War Against Covid-19

1 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

The race is on to develop a vaccine against one of the most transferable viruses yet, and British American Tobacco has a viable candidate in development.

British American Tobacco, one of the world's largest makers of cigarettes, has thrown its support behind the global effort to find a vaccine for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The vaccine in development uses BAT's proprietary, fast-growing tobacco plant technology which has several advantages over conventional vaccine production technology.

Considering tobacco's well-documented health negatives, it is ironic that tobacco plants offer the potential for faster and safer vaccine development compared with conventional methods. This, says BAT, is because tobacco plants can't host pathogens which cause human disease.

The vaccine development also happens faster because the elements of the vaccine accumulate in tobacco plants much more quickly - six weeks in tobacco plants versus several months using conventional methods.

The work is being done by BAT's biotech subsidiary, Kentucky BioProcessing (KBP), which is developing the potential vaccine.

KBP recently cloned a portion of Covid-19's genetic sequence which led to the development of a potential antigen -- a substance which induces an immune response in the body and in particular, the production of antibodies....

