Somalia: Former Somali Prime Minister Dies After Contracting Corona Virus

1 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former Somali Prime Minister, Nur Hassan alias as Nur Ade has passed away in London Nur Ade was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and has been undergoing treatment in Britain.

A Official statement issued the son of the former prime minister says he died in Kings college London hospital in the early hours today

"On behalf of Nur Ade family, I want to confirm to Somali people that the late Somali PM died today in Kings college London hospital." Said haji Mohamed Nur

He urged Somali citizens to pray for the diseased.

Nur Adde, was the Prime Minister of Somalia from November 2007 to February 2009 served under President Abdullahi Yusuf Ahmed.

