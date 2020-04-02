South Africa: As Mass Testing Is Rolled Out, South Africa Launches Covid-19 Treatment Trial

analysis

South African researchers are preparing to enrol patients from 14 hospitals across the country in a global clinical trial set up by the World Health Organisation. The trials, to start in two weeks' time, will compare the safety and effectiveness of four different drugs or drug combinations against Covid-19.

Professors Helen Rees and Jeremy Nel from Wits University will be co-ordinating a team of academics, clinicians, infectious disease experts, virologists and intensive care specialists to run the trial.

Adele Baleta spoke to Rees to get a detailed insight as to how the trial will work and which drugs will be tested.

While some of South Africa's best minds work on this trial to treat Covid-19, the world-renowned HIV scientist Professor Gita Ramjee has died of Covid-19 complications. Tributes have poured in from colleagues around the world, such as those from the World Health Organisation and UNAIDS. Anso Thom has written about...