Zimbabwe: U.S.$200k for Food Aid

Access Forex has committed an initial US$200 000 to assisting vulnerable segments of society across Zimbabwe, who have been affected by the negative impact of drought and Covid-19.

Access Forex, an organisation providing bureau de change and remittance services for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora mainly in the United Kingdom and South Africa, has taken the move to complement efforts by Government and other humanitarian organisations to help mitigate the devastating impact of drought and Covid-19 pandemic.

In partnership with churches, NGOs and Government, Access Forex will provide food aid in the form of hampers to the vulnerable and needy in society.

The intervention will begin in Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls before being rolled out to the rest of Zimbabwe.

Dr George Chirwa, executive director for Access Forex said they were a Zimbabwean business, and has corporate social responsibilities.

"We believe that local organisations and people can play a big role in resolving Zimbabwe's current challenges," he said.

"This initiative is our small way as a responsible corporate citizen to support the $100 million fund recently announced by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube."

Dr Chirwa said Government needed help from everyone to deal with the challenges.