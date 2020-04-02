Sudan Pound Continues Fall Against Hard Currencies

1 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Dollar exchange rate on the Khartoum parallel markets rose to SDG 134 (buying Dollar) and SDG 132 (selling Dollar). This is 2 per cent more than on Sunday and almost 2.5 times as much as the official Central Bank of Sudan rate.

One month ago a Dollar cost SDG 107 on the streets.

Buying a Euro now costs SDG 148, selling SDG 140. The Saudi Riyal exchange rate reached SDG 35 and the UAE Dirham SDG 36.

Traders attributed the rise in foreign exchange rates to a high demand of foreign currencies. The closure of the airport has led to a shortage of foreign currencies.

Bakeries

A large number of bakeries in Khartoum closed as a result of a shortage of cooking gas and flour. The price of a loaf of bread reached 2 Pounds in some areas.

Abdelraouf Mustafa, head of the Bakeries Group's Steering Committee in Khartoum claimed that the daily supply of 43,000 sacks of subsidised flour by the state has decreased by 50 per cent.

Two months ago, a loaf of bread already cost up to five Pounds on the black market in Sennar and El Gezira.

USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.