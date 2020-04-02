Sudan Pound Continues Fall Against Hard Currencies

Khartoum — The Dollar exchange rate on the Khartoum parallel markets rose to SDG 134 (buying Dollar) and SDG 132 (selling Dollar). This is 2 per cent more than on Sunday and almost 2.5 times as much as the official Central Bank of Sudan rate.

One month ago a Dollar cost SDG 107 on the streets.

Buying a Euro now costs SDG 148, selling SDG 140. The Saudi Riyal exchange rate reached SDG 35 and the UAE Dirham SDG 36.

Traders attributed the rise in foreign exchange rates to a high demand of foreign currencies. The closure of the airport has led to a shortage of foreign currencies.

Bakeries

A large number of bakeries in Khartoum closed as a result of a shortage of cooking gas and flour. The price of a loaf of bread reached 2 Pounds in some areas.

Abdelraouf Mustafa, head of the Bakeries Group's Steering Committee in Khartoum claimed that the daily supply of 43,000 sacks of subsidised flour by the state has decreased by 50 per cent.

Two months ago, a loaf of bread already cost up to five Pounds on the black market in Sennar and El Gezira.

USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

