Malawi: MEC Quandary Over South African Lawyers for Appeal Case

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has expressed concern that the two South African lawyers hired to represent the pollster in the presidential election appeal case might not be able to come because of the current lockdown in their country and ban on international flights due to the raging coronavirus.

Alfandika: We are still talking to them

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alfandika said this on Wednesday.

"They were supposed to be in the country on April 8 for the case which starts on April 15 but this might not be possible. However, we are still talking to them," said Alfandika.

The Constitutional Court ordered the nullification of the May 21 presidential election because it was marred by anomalies and irregularities.

Alfandika said even if the two lawyers arrive in the country, they would be subjected to 14-day quarantine because they would be coming from the coronavirus hotspot.

South Africa is observing 21 day lockdown as way of containing the coronavirus and has banned both local and international flights.

Malawi has not yet recorded any case of coronavirus but has banned both international flights as well as cross border passenger buses.

Alfandika also said the printing of ballot papers outside the country is in limbo because of the suspension of the international flights in the world.

Government came under severe attack after it hired the lawyers at K600 million legal fees.