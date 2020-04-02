Zimbabwe: Day 3 - Concern Over Social Distancing

Government has noted with concern that some citizens are not adhering to social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued by the Taskforce on COVID-19, spokesperson Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Government was worried about non-compliant behaviour.

"We note that some citizens continue to struggle with practising social distancing. Government urges each and everyone one of us to remind the next person the need to maintain social distance and other preventative behaviour. We have to be each other's keeper in order to beat this invisible enemy, coronavirus," Minister Mutsvangwa said.

The number of people who have been arrested for defying the 21-day lockdown directive has risen to 182. On the first day of the lockdown, 19 people were arrested for various non-compliant offences.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to avoid aimless movements.

"Police have observed aimless movements by motorists with some claiming to be looking for fuel or shopping for basic commodities. Such motorists are advised that the law provides for them to do the shopping at centres within a 5-kilometre radius of their residence.

"Those found without justification of being outside the said radius will be arrested and prosecuted in terms of Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020. Also, members of the public who are queuing for basics commodities should do so in an orderly manner in line with guidelines provided by Government," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said save for the exempt organisations, all citizens with organisations not listed on the exemptions are urged to abide by the directive.

While the majority of Zimbabweans largely observed the lockdown measures laid out by President Mnangagwa last week, there was an increase in presence of people in most urban centres across the country.

The Herald observed a significant number of people in the CBD in Harare with queues seen at various supermarkets.

Business activity and movement of people had increase at shopping centres in Westgate, Avondale and Queensdale.

An increase in traffic in the city centre was also observed while in high density suburbs people were slowly venturing outside.

In Marondera, residents were defying the lockdown directive as they went about their daily routines.

Residents, especially those in high density suburbs were freely moving without observing social distancing in areas like Cherutombo, Cherima and Dombotombo.

Most people were in queues to buy mealie-meal or electricity, but did not observe social distance of at least being one metre.

Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Aplonia Munzverengwi urged residents to observe the Government directive.

"We have noted with concern in some areas in Marondera that people are going out their business without regard to the directive issued by Government.

"So far, our province has four confirmed cases of coronavirus. I am pleading to people to stay in doors," said Minister Munzverengwi.

There was increased activity in the CBD with more people coming to buy basic commodities while at Mudzviti Bus Terminus there were queues.

Flea markets and vegetable markets remained deserted although indications are that vegetable vendors have been going to Sakubva Musika in Mutare City as early as 4am to buy produce.

In the Midlands, people were also loitering with increased traffic in both Kwekwe and Gweru.

There were fairly long queues at DCK shop and Victoria Foods shops in Gweru.

Police, however, maintained heavy presence in the CBD. Most service stations had fuel.

In Bindura people were in general compliance with the lockdown directive with a few people and motorists getting into town to buy groceries.

The police also intensified their patrol and monitoring of movement of people and motorists in the central business district and residential areas.

In the border town of Beitbridge, the levels of compliance remained high with most people indicating they decided to stay at their homes.