Zimbabwe: Nam Adds Voice On Sanctions Removal

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has called for the removal of sanctions on Zimbabwe and other countries in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call comes after the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet last week called on the international community, principally the US, to roll back sanctions imposed on many countries.

They said such embargoes were hampering the fight against the pandemic that has so far killed over 40 000 people and infected at least 800 000 worldwide.

The NAM, at its General Assembly, resolved that the international community must adopt urgent measures to eliminate unilateral economic measures that are against other small nations.

"The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) urges the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral economic, financial or trade measures that are not authorised by relevant organs of the United Nations, that are inconsistent with the principles of international law or the Charter of the United Nations or that contravene the basic principles of the multilateral trading system, and that affect in particular developing countries," said NAM in a statement.

The movement has been concerned with the Covid-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 40 000 lives around the world.

"The Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAVI) expresses concern over the rapid spread of the Covid-19, which poses a major challenge to humanity," it said.

"The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that it is through solidarity and cooperation among States and the international community that the coronavirus can be contained, and this pandemic defeated.

"In that regard, it is necessary to set aside all political ideologies and discrimination for the sake of all humankind."

The appeal for the removal of sanctions by the NAM reflects mounting concerns that sanctions may be impeding efforts to battle the coronavirus in countries like Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela and Zimbabwe which are under sanctions from some Western countries.