Zimbabwe: Pandemic National Disaster Fund Set Up

Government has established the Zimbabwe Covid-19 National Disaster Fund to enable citizens and other well-wishers to contribute towards the fight against the deadly virus which has killed nearly 50 000 people from over 900 000 cases reported worldwide this year.

The establishment of the fund follows other measures that were announced by the Government early this week that include $600 million to cover one million households and $50 million to cater for civil servants' medical needs during the pandemic through the Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS).

The money is an addition to $500 million that Government has already set aside for the fight against the disease.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday said Government efforts may not be enough as the pandemic is likely to be one of the worst natural disasters to befall the nation in recent times.

"The scale and seriousness of this epidemic calls upon all of us as Zimbabweans to put our best foot forward and therefore wish to call upon and implore all stakeholders that have the capacity and wish to assist in any way to come forward with their contributions to the effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Contributions can be in cash to the bank accounts indicated below or in kind or even in the form of ideas," Minister Ncube said.

The Government, the minister said, had established a National Disaster Fund dedicated to receive and account for contributions from development partners and well-wishers and ring fence them for deployment to mitigate the effects of the disease.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Ncube said those wishing to donate in kind should send their donations to targeted ministries subject to Treasury concurrence as per applicable procedure.

"Utilisation of funds and material resources will be through the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works' Department of Civil Protection with processing facilitated by the Accountant General," Minister Ncube said.

He advised the public and private sector, development partners and well-wishers making contributions towards the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the form of cash to use the listed bank accounts:-

CBZ Bank Selous Branch: SWIFTCODE COBZZWHA, SORT CODE 6000

i) National Disaster Fund Account: 06621537300047 ZWL/RTGS

ii) National Disaster Fund Account: 06621537300057 USD

iii) National Disaster Fund Account: 06621537300077 ZAR

iv) NetOne (One Wallet): Biller Code 094178

v ) EcoCash: Biller Code 140286

vi) Telecel: Merchant Code 216732

Official contact details to make contributions are as follows: -

Mr E Zvandasara 0712 211 554/ 0242 751734

Mrs M Mukondomi 0712 808 075 0242 763 027

Mr D Bundu 0712 876 344

Minister Ncube said the use of the accounts would ensure that resources were deployed for their intended uses and that there was full accountability.

"To facilitate ease of reconciliation, the procedure for any contribution/donation is a direct deposit into any of the above accounts and immediate follow up with an advisory note indicating name of organisation, the amount donated as well as targeted use," he said.