Zimbabwe: 14 Doctors Offer Free Consultations

Fourteen Zimbabwean doctors are offering free consultations over the phone during the 21-day lockdown period to minimise the movement of people.

The doctors include cardiologists, gynaecologists, paediatricians, oncologists, ophthalmologists and dentists.

Dr Hassan Ashmawy, a specialist urologist based at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, told The Herald last night that he thought of the initiative on Sunday.

He said the doctors realised that many Zimbabweans, especially the elderly, were hard-pressed by the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the 21-day national lockdown, hence the decision to "unite, step up and make the world a better place".

"Some medical doctors have taken it upon themselves to offer free medical consultations over the phone to those who are in need of virtual medical assistance. Everyone is free to contact us; we have doctors across the country who are ready to assist those in need," said Dr Ashmawy.

He added that the initiative was motivated by the realisation that doctors may not always be in their offices.

A patient will call the doctors to set a phone consultation appointment or for further details on the nature of their consultations.

Dr Ashmawy said the development saves one from physically travelling to the doctor's office and risk catching or spreading the highly contagious coronavirus.

The doctors are; Dr Sameh physician/cardiologist (0712 204 124, 0735102363); Dr Saranna Ameer a consultant physician (0772 325 651); Dr Maqbool Gaibe a dentist (0777 346 661); Dr Makore an obstetrician/gynaecologist (0717721 312); Dr Jeffrey Moyo, a obstetrician/gynaecologist (0774 100 634); Dr Mervyn Gwen Venge; Dr Gwen Kandawasvika a paediatrician (0772 235 643); Dr Melinda Mushonga an oncologist (0778 822 222); Dr T Mhute an ophthalmologist (0773 370 161); Dr Colin Msasanure an orthopaedic (0772 275 891); Dr Ismail Tickley a paediatrician (0777 005 608); Dr Hassan Ashmawy a specialist urologist (0712400922); FamIda Esat a physiotherapist (0712347327) and a nurse, Yasmin Ahmed (0712604086).