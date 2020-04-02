Zimbabwe: June Exam Preps On Schedule

Preparations for the 2020 June and November examinations are going on as scheduled, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema has said.

He said the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has provided an electronic platform for the submission of candidate entry data and proof of payment.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform parents/guardians that preparations for the 2020 June and November Examinations are going on as scheduled," said Minister Mathema.

He said due to the nationwide lockdown announced by President Mnangagwa, Zimsec had provided an electronic platform to verify data.

A call centre has been set up at Zimsec head offices to support heads of examination centres when they encounter problems in uploading entry data.

Heads of examination centres who fail to access the online platform can contact Zimsec call centres between 8am and 4pm.

Minister Mathema said if there were any intervening circumstances, the nation will be advised accordingly. Yesterday, Zimsec spokesperson Ms Nicky Dhlamini said there was significant progress in the registration for Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations.

"There is progress on the issue of online registration. Schools are responding well and all is in order. However, we have not yet received any communication on whether we should extend the registration period for schools or not, so to that effect, April 9 remains the last date for examination registration."

Government recently announced it will pay 53 percent of examination fees for the June and November examinations for all candidates writing seven subjects and below.

Parents will pay 47 percent.

Government had since released $150 million towards exam preparations.