Sudan: Cabinet Briefed On Security Situations

1 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr.Abdalla Hamdouk, on Wednesday, heard to a report on the security situations in the country presented by the Interior Minister, Lt. General, Al-Terrify Idriss who reviewed some incidents that took place during the recent period.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih said the Minister of Interior briefed the ministers on the situation of the curfew in the different stats.

He said the Cabinet got acquainted with the precautionary measures taken by the Higher Committee for Emergencies including the postponement of the Sudan's Certificate Exams and the increase of the curfew time.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.