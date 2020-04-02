Sudan: Cabinet Briefed On Security Situations

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr.Abdalla Hamdouk, on Wednesday, heard to a report on the security situations in the country presented by the Interior Minister, Lt. General, Al-Terrify Idriss who reviewed some incidents that took place during the recent period.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih said the Minister of Interior briefed the ministers on the situation of the curfew in the different stats.

He said the Cabinet got acquainted with the precautionary measures taken by the Higher Committee for Emergencies including the postponement of the Sudan's Certificate Exams and the increase of the curfew time.