Nigeria: How Flour Mills of Nigeria Is Providing Nourishment Across the Country Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

2 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Since coronavirus shook the world around us, one thing which has obviously bothered a lot of us is our physical health. We have been asking questions which would have seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago: how healthy am I? is my immune system strong enough? what about the strength and capacity of my organs? have I been eating the right food?

With so much to think of right now, everyone regardless of age, race or religion has continued to take precautions to ensure their physical health is in check; even those who have sadly been infected with covid-19. Not only do we continue to receive 'tips' from health authorities on how to stay safe and hygienic, there are messages and videos constantly being distributed all over social media on what to eat and drink to limit the symptoms and boost our immune system.

Apart from this, the impact of social distancing has caused economies to be placed on hold with uncertainty for when things will bounce back. For families who survived on day-to-day earnings, you cannot imagine where they will start from with supply of basic needs such as food and water and general financial sufficiency.

Let's agree that we are all strategizing on survival tricks in these uncertain and scary times - you want to ration food supplies to the barest minimum to ensure that it will last long enough! What now?

Whilst good hygiene is essential during this period, it is important to note that adequate food supply is paramount to each person as it will reduce fear, anxiety and panic. Therefore, it is only sufficient that one of Nigeria's largest food and Agro-allied groups, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), the makers of Golden Penny products, has stepped up efforts to provide support. In line with its purpose of 'Feeding the Nation, Everyday', the company is committed to improving the health, wellbeing and livelihood of Nigerian families by ensuring continuous supply of food.

To minimize the heavy impact of the partial lockdown ordered by the state government to stem the spread of the virus, FMN is donating food items to several states across Nigeria. Kicking off donations in Lagos State, FMN will be donating essential food items including pasta, semovita and noodles.

It doesn't end here - the company with its strong heritage in Nigeria is further proving its appreciation for health workers and commitment to enriching communities by donating medical relief materials and kits for first responders.

In the midst of such an unprecedented situation, FMN is reiterating its commitment to collaborate across the food value chain by leveraging on it expansive supply chain to ensure than Nigerians continue to get healthy and nutritious food. The company has assured that it has implemented careful measures to ensure that their staff can still safely produce food - from their farms, to processing factories and distribution channels to ensure that Nigerian can continue to receive their favourite golden penny products

For 60 years and counting, FMN has taken on challenges and continued to show its backing for the wellbeing of the nation with several initiatives. In navigating this new, normal situation, rest assured that there are greater times ahead as FMN continues to Feed the Nation Everyday.

