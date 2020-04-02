Zimbabwe: 1,680 Prisoners Set Free

2 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

At least 1 680 prisoners were yesterday released from prisons countrywide under the presidential amnesty.

Beneficiaries of the amnesty comprised 53 women and 1 627 men.

Some women failed to qualify for amnesty after it turned out they were serving jail terms for specified offences like murder, robbery, car-jacking, sexual offences and public violence.

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) had initially recommended the release of 5 000 prisoners to reduce the prison population to 16 838, but most inmates failed the test.

Speaking during the release of the pardoned prisoners in Harare yesterday, ZPCS national public relations officer Superintendent Meya Khanyezi said the de-congestion of prisons was important, particularly in the wake of Covid-19.

"Today we released 1 680 prisoners nationwide, who qualified for release under the Presidential Amnesty," she said. "We welcome this measure as it is going to de-congest our prisons, especially in the wake of Covid-19."

Supt Khanyezi urged the public to accommodate those released and assist in their reintegration into society.

"We plead with the public, particularly their relatives, to accept them," she said. "This will help their reintegration process. Most of the released prisoners find their way back to prison in no time because they would have not been accepted into the society."

Supt Khanyezi said the released prisoners were given bus fare and travelling documents to enable them to reach their respective destinations.

"We gave them bus fare and each was given a pass which will make it easy for them to reach their destinations during this lockdown," she said. "We also have educated them on measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

One of the prisoners, Najim Essop, thanked President Mnangagwa for the amnesty.

"I was convicted of charges of unlawful entry and had served 36 months in prison," he said. "I was supposed to be released in March next year. But here I am today, our President has pardoned me. I am so grateful. I learnt a lot in prison and I am now a changed person. I will never take what is not mine."

Remember Mushaninga, another pardoned prisoner said: "This amnesty is very important to me. I am going to meet my family today and this excites me. I have realised that crime does not pay. I have learnt my lesson."

President Mnangagwa recently issued a clemency order for non-violent offenders.

Those eligible for immediate release, so long as they were not found guilty of the specified offences that generally cover crimes of violence, are: women prisoners who have served at least half their effective sentence; juvenile prisoners who have served a third; those sentenced to 36 months or less who have served half; and those over 70 who have served half of their sentences.

Offenders excluded from the amnesty included those convicted of murder, treason, rape or any sexual offence, car-jacking, robbery, stock theft and public violence, plus any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit these crimes or being an accessory after the fact to these crimes.

Those who have not served at least half their sentences, according to the latest clemency order, were excluded.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.