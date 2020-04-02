Kenya Airways Stops Passenger Flights for the First Time in Four Decades

2 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenyans on Twitter have rallied behind Kenya Airways after the national flag carrier announced it had stopped all passenger flights for the first time in four decades.

This decision, the airline confirmed, was brought about by an announcement by most governments to shut down airports so as to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"For over 40 years it's been our pride to connect Africa to the World and the World to Africa. For the first time in our history we've put a pause on our flights. But as we do, we can't wait to take to the skies with you again. Thank you for your loyalty. Stay safe," the airline announced.

"Can't wait to fly you again. I believe we've got clear skies & better days ahead of us. Until then," media personality Caroline Mutoko wrote.

"Dear @KenyaAirways, I will #KeepQalm and wait for this dark cloud to pass. Can't wait to fly with you again," added Tim Njiru.

"Gosh! I am so looking forward to hearing that music again and the red uniform and the surprise look on the cabin crew when they bring my Hindu veg meal," another user posted.

KQ, as the airline is best referred to, will continue transporting cargo.

Kenya Airways is considered one of the biggest airlines in Africa, and flies to several destinations in Africa, Europe, Asia including Amsterdam, London and New York.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.