Zimbabwe: Imports Surge 15pc Ahead of Lockdown

2 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Imports rose 15 percent a week before Zimbabwe and South Africa effected lockdowns as citizens rushed to stock foodstuffs ahead of movement restrictions, statistics from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) show.

Zimra spokesperson Mr Francis Chimanda yesterday said in the week between March 16 and 22, they cleared 2 505 incoming commercial trucks against 2 683 processed during the period between March 23 and 29.

"There was an increase of 178 trucks compared to the previous week, giving a 7 percent increase in traffic," he said.

Mr Chimanda said there were fewer exports on the commercial side after they processed 1 852 haulage trucks between March 23 to 29 compared 2 471 trucks cleared on export in the previous week.

This was a decrease of 619 trucks, giving a variance of 25 percent.

Revenue jumped 15 percent after the national tax collector realised $161,3 million for the period March 23 to 29, compared to the week earlier.

"Currently, there is a reduction in south-bound trucks, while the north-bound traffic is still experiencing long queues as the South African Revenues Services (SARS) is releasing both Zimbabwe destined trucks and transit trucks," said Mr Chimanda.

Major imports coming through Beitbridge include mining equipment, cleaning materials, maize and wheat, electrical goods and steel.

In terms of exports, Zimra is mainly processing bills of entries for copper cathodes and MET coke.

Beitbridge is one the busiest inland ports in SADC which links South Africa and most countries north of the Zambezi River, including Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania and Angola.

An estimated 80 000 trucks use the border yearly.

In 2018, South Africa is said to have exported goods worth over US$3,2 billion to Zimbabwe through Beitbridge.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.