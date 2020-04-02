Zimbabwe: Dembare Engage Psychologists

DYNAMOS have engaged the services of psychologists to help players come to terms with uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the 2020 Premiership football season was delayed by, at least two months, before President Mnangagwa ordered a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of the virus.

All this has had an impact on the mental side of players who had spent close to three months preparing for the new season.

The Glamour Boys, who shipped in 13 new players during the off-season shopping window, have realised that and engaged psychologists to help their men during and after this period.

Dynamos spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, told The Herald yesterday they have engaged psychologists to counsel their players throughout this period.

"Obviously, the suspension of the season kick-off has had a mental blow on the part of the players and we have to address that so that the lads remain in the right frame of mind," said Farawo.

"As Dynamos Football Club, we know the importance of psychologists in team building and confidence boosting.

"That is the reason why we have been engaging the specialists here and there to help with certain issues. So, we will have to do that at a time like this.

"The players badly need psychologists during this period and we have made sure that they have them.

"This is a difficult period for the world, for the country and, of course, for sport. You ought to feel for the players who committed all their efforts in preparing for the start of the new season.

"As a club, we have been organising camps for the team. The effort shown by the technical team, the players and everyone else has been tremendous.

"We know the players weren't going to fully come to terms with this necessary measure (league suspension and lockdown) on their own. That is why we have decided to engage the services of psychologists."

Farawo said his team will continue working with these mental specialists even after the coronavirus epidemic eases, or ends, so as to help prepare the players for the start of the new season.

"We are not going to confine our psychological engagement to this period alone," he said.

"We will make it a point that the services are available as soon as this period is over and beyond."

The Glamour Boys are understood to have omitted captain Partson Jaure when they registered their squad for the first half of the season.

Jaure's footballing future is uncertain after he sustained serious head and body injuries in a car accident a fortnight ago.

The defender is recuperating in hospital following a successful operation.

But, according to experts, Jaure might not recover to play competitive football and DeMbare are understood to have omitted him from their roaster when they submitted their list on Tuesday.

However, the trio of Farawo, manager Richard Chihoro and secretary-general Webster Marechera, all refused to comment on the development.