Zimbabwe: Boss Kedha Expands Work in Renewable Energy

2 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Kundai Marunya

As the world continues to shift towards renewable energy, comedian Rolland Lunga, affectionately known as Boss Kedha, is determined to educate the masses on embracing clean energy.

For the past three years, Boss Kedha has worked with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and a non-governmental organisation, Hivos.

Recently, he landed an ambassadorial role for a renewable energy company, EcolusEnergy.

Boss Kedha was ecstatic about his ambassadorship, saying it will boost his career.

"I am really honoured and ecstatic to have been considered for this role. Over the past three years, I have been working with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and Hivos in renewable energy programs, but this is my first corporate deal," said Boss Kedha.

"This is a big deal for local comedy; it shows that corporates are seeing humour as a vehicle not only for positive change, but business growth."

Ecolus Energy operations manager Aldrin Munzonga said Boss Kedha is the company's first artiste to be endorsed.

"This is our first time working with artistes and we chose a comedian due to the immense growth and influence of the sector.

"At the moment we are also in talks to bring in a prominent musician whose name we shall release once the deal is secured," he said.

Munzonga said they chose Boss Kedha because of his knowledge of the renewable energy.

He said Boss Kedha fits the DNA of Ecolus Energy as he is young, determined and gifted, just as the company.

Boss Kedha was also selected because he is not controversial, but funny and knowledgeable when it comes to renewable energy.

His popularity is expected to help push Ecolus Energy's brand.

Boss Kedha will appear on the company's billboards, social media pages and websites and adverts in the form of skits, infomercials, and public relations.

Ecolus Energy is involved in solar and biogas energy.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.