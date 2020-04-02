Zimbabwe: Boss Kedha Expands Work in Renewable Energy

As the world continues to shift towards renewable energy, comedian Rolland Lunga, affectionately known as Boss Kedha, is determined to educate the masses on embracing clean energy.

For the past three years, Boss Kedha has worked with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and a non-governmental organisation, Hivos.

Recently, he landed an ambassadorial role for a renewable energy company, EcolusEnergy.

Boss Kedha was ecstatic about his ambassadorship, saying it will boost his career.

"I am really honoured and ecstatic to have been considered for this role. Over the past three years, I have been working with the Ministry of Energy and Power Development and Hivos in renewable energy programs, but this is my first corporate deal," said Boss Kedha.

"This is a big deal for local comedy; it shows that corporates are seeing humour as a vehicle not only for positive change, but business growth."

Ecolus Energy operations manager Aldrin Munzonga said Boss Kedha is the company's first artiste to be endorsed.

"This is our first time working with artistes and we chose a comedian due to the immense growth and influence of the sector.

"At the moment we are also in talks to bring in a prominent musician whose name we shall release once the deal is secured," he said.

Munzonga said they chose Boss Kedha because of his knowledge of the renewable energy.

He said Boss Kedha fits the DNA of Ecolus Energy as he is young, determined and gifted, just as the company.

Boss Kedha was also selected because he is not controversial, but funny and knowledgeable when it comes to renewable energy.

His popularity is expected to help push Ecolus Energy's brand.

Boss Kedha will appear on the company's billboards, social media pages and websites and adverts in the form of skits, infomercials, and public relations.

Ecolus Energy is involved in solar and biogas energy.