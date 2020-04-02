Nigeria: 9Mobile Reaffirms Commitment to Keep Nigerians Connected

As more cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) are confirmed around the country, 9mobile has reassured Nigerians of its support to enable them access timely information on the virus and stay connected with their loved ones with its fast and reliable services.

Acting Managing Director, 9mobile, Stephane Beuvelet, gave the assurance in a message to empathise with its customers on the disruptions occasioned by the crisis to lives and businesses. Beuvelet said the company recognised the toll the crisis was having on people's lives and affirmed it would live up to its promise as a caring network by keeping them connected with their loved ones round the clock.

"I want to personally send my heartfelt wishes to those affected by the virus, both directly and indirectly, and wish them a speedy recovery. I urge our customers and all Nigerians to take adequate precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from this unfortunate incident that has enveloped the globe," he said.

Beuvelet added that 9mobile's recognition of the importance of high-quality telecoms services in the dissemination of information and staying connected, made it embark on the ongoing expansion of its 4G LTE across the country.

He said: "Our recent efforts in expanding our LTE capability across the country will enable us to provide robust broadband services to keep you connected with family and friends. The 9mobile network is purposely set up with adequate redundancies and buffers to ensure the seamless continuity of services."

He disclosed that 9mobile had put together preventive tips in line with the necessary protective measures against the virus. Also, our business continuity strategy has been activated to ensure customers continue to get support through service line 200 and all digital channels.

Beuvelet expressed hope that the virus would be defeated in no distant time, adding that its customers can access the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website free to obtain accurate health tips and information.

"I am positive we will beat this virus, and I urge you to take care of yourselves, support each other, and look out for one another. Please stay healthy as we look forward to better times ahead," he said.