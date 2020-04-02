Zimbabwe: 100km High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash

2 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A MANAGER at a prominent wholesaler in Masvingo was involved in a high-speed chase with Fawcett security guards for over 100km after being suspected of stealing groceries from the shop in the dead of the night.

The chase ended in an accident.

Richards retail and operations manager Edmond Nhidza escaped unhurt after he allegedly rammed his vehicle onto a stationary Fawcett vehicle which had barricaded the road near Makore Shopping Centre in Gutu.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula confirmed the incident, but could not give further details.

"The matter that you have been asking about has since been referred to court," she said.

However, Nhidza failed to appear in court after his lawyer requested more time to enable his client to receive medical attention after suffering a stroke..

It is understood that Nhidza was allegedly spotted stealing groceries from an N. Richards shop in Masvingo at night by Fawcett undercover security officers who had been deployed to monitor his movements.

This was after his employers had suspected that he was looting groceries from the warehouse.

A Fawcett security guard who refused to be named alleged that Nhidza was approached by the security guards who intended to search his vehicle, but he sped off.

It is alleged that Fawcett security later spotted Nhidza near Mutendi Farm about 70 kilometres outside Masvingo along the Masvingo-Mutare highway.

When he was spotted, Nhidza led Fawcett security guards on a high-speed chase for about 100km before ramming into the stationary Fawcett vehicle in Gutu.

"Nhidza stole some groceries from the shop worth around $ 1 200. We suspect this was not the first time because he would usually leave office late. He would use his laptop bags to carry the stolen groceries to his car.

"On this particular day, Fawcett security guards asked to search his vehicle after suspecting that there was something sinister about his movements. He refused and sped off and we searched all over Masvingo but we could not find him. We then alerted our branches in Gutu and Nyika to be on the lookout. He was then spotted near Mutendi Farm and he immediately drove back towards Masvingo before turning into Chiredzi-Chivhu road," a security guard who requested anonymity said.

The source said security guards in Gutu allegedly barricaded the road intending to stop him but he continued speeding with the intention of intimidating them so that they would remove the vehicle on the road.

"He then rammed into a stationary vehicle. Fortunately, no other person was injured," said the security guard.

The source said Nhidza was later handed over to the police.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.