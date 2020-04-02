Liberia: Inconsistencies, Conflicting Information Mar Cllr. Nwabudike Second-Day Hearing At the Senate

1 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — If Cllr. Mr. A. Ndubisi Nwabudike is to be denied confirmation as Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC) by the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agency, it might not be because he is a naturalized Liberian citizen, rather because of the many inconsistencies and misinformation he provided the Committee about himself.

During the second day of Senate confirmation hearings, the Senate was able to uncover several discrepancies and inconsistencies in the Cllr. Nwabudike's resume.

The Senate uncovered that the NEC chair-designate had conflicting dates of birth.

In a line of questioning from Senator Johnathan Kaipay of Grand Bassa County, he (Mr. A. Ndubisi Nwabudike) admitted to the inconsistency in his date of birth when it was discovered that in his passport his date of birth is 1965, while his University document carried 1963.

He also failed to provide his original naturalization certificate after was he told to bring it during his first appearance.

His fate is yet to be decided by the Committee but he has been discharged from further hearings.

