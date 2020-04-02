Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives UAE Ambassador

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan received at the Guest House here today the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sudan, Hamad Mohmed Al Genaibi.

The meeting tackled the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways and means of boosting them further in all fields.

The meeting affirmed keenness of the two countries on boosting cooperation and coordination on issues of mutual concern to serve the interests of the two sisterly countries.