Sudan: Kassala - Higher Committee for Health Emergencies Inspects Health Conditions At Borders

1 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kassala — The Director General of Health and Social Development, the rapporteur of the High Committee for Health Emergencies in Kassala State, Dr. Eman Mahmoud Al-Awad, has inspected preparations for combating the corona virus pandemic in Al-Shegrab refugees' camp.

Dr. Eman accompanied by Col. Abdullah Mohamed Abdullah, member of the Higher Committee for Combating Corona Virus and number of representative of the international organizations, got assured on completion of preparations in the health units for combating the pandemic in the camp which includes about 3,750 asylum seekers from neighboring countries.

The representative of the Refugee Commission in Kassala State noted that 87 refugees had been received since the health emergency law was issued in the country, indicating that the necessary measures had been taken, while the asylum seekers in the camp were educated about the dangers of the corona virus and how to prevent infection by following the health directions.

On the other hand, Dr. Eman and her accompanying delegation have inspected the border crossings in each of Hamdaiet, Al-Garqaf, and the health precautions taken by the security and health authorities in case of receiving arrivals from the neighboring countries, the performance of health units operating in those areas and the problems facing their provision of health services to reduce referral of cases outside the state.

Meanwhile, Col. Abdullah indicated that the crossings are completely closed and all the required health procedures are implemented in the crossings.

