Sudan: GIS Runs Medical Bridge to Combat Corona Virus in West Darfur

Khartoum — The General Intelligence Service ran an air bridge to West Darfur State for combating the corona pandemic.

The Head of the Information Department of the GIS,Major-General Al-Shazly Hamid Al-Madih, the official spokesman for the GIS, said in a statement to SUNA that the bridge contains medical supplies and medicines for combating the corona virus, noting that the project of the bridge comes according to the directives of the GIS's General Director with the coordination of the Emergency General Administration of the Ministry of Health and the Medical Supplies Corporation.

He mentioned that two planes loaded with medicines, medical supplies and various medical teams left to Al-Geneina city, indicating that the bridge will continue to cover the cities of Al-Daein, Al-Fasher and Zalingei during the coming days.

He noted that the organ will participate in the major spraying and sterilization campaign in Khartoum state, pointing to the organ contribution in the reception of returnees, in the border states of Dongola, El Geneina and the Red Sea in the framework of the health quarantine activities, adding that these activities are carried in participation with the state's institutions and the Supreme Committee for Emergencies for combating the corona pandemic.

on his part, Col. Anbar Ajab Faraj, the Director of the Engineering Department of the Civil Aviation Administration, explained that capabilities of the administration are devoted to the Ministry of Health and the Emergency Committee for delivering medical supplies to the states of Darfur, and the transportation of the various medical teams and supplies which are estimated at 50 tons of supplies.