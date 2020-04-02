Sudan: FM Receives Message of Thanks From Her Italian Counterpart

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs Asmaa Mohamed Abdallah has received a message of thanks from her Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in response to the message the minister sent to him earlier expressing solidarity of the Sudanese government and people with the Italian government and people in the face of coronavirus disease.

The Italian Minister expressed in his message thanks and appreciations for the solidarity message sent to him by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, pointing out that it affirms the strong bonds linking the two countries.