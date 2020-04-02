Sudan: U.S. Renews Support to Transitional Government

Khartoumx — US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has hailed positive developemnts occured in Sudan , renewing US support to the transitional government.

This came during the Acting Charge d' Affaires at Sudanese embassy in Washington Ambassador Amira Abdalla Agaraib's meeting with the US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs in the presence of Director of European and American Department Ambassador Mohamed Abdalla Al Tom and the US Envoy for Sudan Ambassador Donald Booth.

At the beginning of the meeting the US official extended condolences to governemnt and peiople of Sudan on death of Minister of Defense.

The Charge d'Affiares , for her part., expressed Sudan's full solidarity with US in its efforts to fight coronavirus pandemic which left thousands dead.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral relations and ways and means of strengthening them as well as speeding up lifting Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism so as to help it to deal with the international financial institutions.