Sudan: FM Contacts Sudan Embassies Abroad On Corona-Virus

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry said it has been contacting its missions abroad in the context of taking the necessary precautionary measures to fight the Corona-virus pandemic.

The ministry in statement issued, Wednesday, pointed out that it has referred the reports of the meetings of the African Center for Disease Control to the Federal Ministry of Health.

"The FM also , sent the Joint Country Strategy for Combating the Pandemic to the Federal Ministry of Health" the statement explained.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry has conveyed the request of the Ministry of Health concerning the provision of Corona-virus diagnosis equipment, to the African Center Disease Control.