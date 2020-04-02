Sudan: Technical Committee - 112 Suspected Cases of Coronavirus At Isolation Centers

1 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Technical Committee for Epidemic Response at the Federal Ministry of Health held its daily meeting today chaired by the head of the General Directorate of Emergency and Epidemic Control Dr. Babiker Al Maghboul, in the presence of the relevant departments of the Ministry, partners and concerned authorities.

The epidemiological reports of the Ministry, which were reviewed at the meeting, pointed out that the total number of suspected cases of coronavirus disease at the isolation centers in Sudan stand at 112 cases until yesterday.

The reports indicated that 7 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded, including the two deaths that were previously announced.

The meeting praised the efforts being exerted by the health cadres at the isolation centers, which resulted in the recovery of one of the cases and his discharge from the isolation center at Jabra, Khartoum State.

It is to be noted that the reports confirmed the follow-up of 2833 persons who had come to the Sudan from the affected countries through Khartoum Airport since January 25, who are spread in a number of states of the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.