Sudan: Technical Committee - 112 Suspected Cases of Coronavirus At Isolation Centers

Khartoum — The Technical Committee for Epidemic Response at the Federal Ministry of Health held its daily meeting today chaired by the head of the General Directorate of Emergency and Epidemic Control Dr. Babiker Al Maghboul, in the presence of the relevant departments of the Ministry, partners and concerned authorities.

The epidemiological reports of the Ministry, which were reviewed at the meeting, pointed out that the total number of suspected cases of coronavirus disease at the isolation centers in Sudan stand at 112 cases until yesterday.

The reports indicated that 7 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded, including the two deaths that were previously announced.

The meeting praised the efforts being exerted by the health cadres at the isolation centers, which resulted in the recovery of one of the cases and his discharge from the isolation center at Jabra, Khartoum State.

It is to be noted that the reports confirmed the follow-up of 2833 persons who had come to the Sudan from the affected countries through Khartoum Airport since January 25, who are spread in a number of states of the country.