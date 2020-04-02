Sudan: Working Hours At Ministry of Culture and Information Ammended

Khartoum — First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information Rasheed Saeed Yagoub has instructed amending the official working hours at the headoffice of the ministry to start from 08:00 am and last till 02:00 pm.

The move comes as part of the precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic and to enable the emplyees to return to their homes before the start of the health curfew at 06:00 pm.

The instruction also comes in accordancec with the decision of the transitional Council of Ministers No.91/2020 concerning adoption of measures for preventing congestion at workplaces.