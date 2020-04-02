Sudan: Federal Government Calls for Raising People's Awareness

Khartoum — A meeting which drew Ministries of Federal Governemnt Chamber, Health, LOCAL GOVERNEMNT, National Training Administration in Khartoum State has called for intensifying educational work among citizens in all states and localities , particularly Khartoum State on how to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Federal Government Hassan Nassr Eddin said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting which was held at the Ministry HQs Wednesday affirmed importance of educating medical cadres on how to deal with coronavirus patient.

Nassr Eddin added that the meeting asserted importance of training members of service committees on how to raise people's awareness in quarters on how to deal with this pandemic and taking the necessary precautions to prevent its spread among the people.

He indicated that the meeting convened as part of initiative presented by the National Training Administration and found response from the concerned authorities which stressed on necessity of raising awareness of people and guidelines in dealing with the patient by focusing in localities of Khartoum State and some localities in some States of Sudan.

The Undersecretary disclosed that the meeting would continue Thursday to map out a clear plan ion combating coronavirus.