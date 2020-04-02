Sudan: Health Situations At Megainis Border Crossing in White Nile Inspected

Kosti — Executive Director of Al- Salam Locality in the White Nile State Dr Mustafa Mohamed Hamad inspected Wednesday health situations and extent of implementation of decisions and directives related to closure of border crossings with the Republic of South Sudan which came within framework of directives of the Federal Council of Ministers and the government of the White Nile State on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Director was assured on commitment of security and police forces to follow up execution of decisions of full closure of border strips with South Sudan pending recover of health situations for protecting health, safety , security and stability pf people of Locality.