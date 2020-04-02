Sudan: Health Situations At Megainis Border Crossing in White Nile Inspected

1 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kosti — Executive Director of Al- Salam Locality in the White Nile State Dr Mustafa Mohamed Hamad inspected Wednesday health situations and extent of implementation of decisions and directives related to closure of border crossings with the Republic of South Sudan which came within framework of directives of the Federal Council of Ministers and the government of the White Nile State on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Executive Director was assured on commitment of security and police forces to follow up execution of decisions of full closure of border strips with South Sudan pending recover of health situations for protecting health, safety , security and stability pf people of Locality.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.