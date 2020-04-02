Gambia: ALFOB Donates Sanitary Items to Health Ministry

The Association of Licensed Forex Bureaus (ALFOB), the umbrella body of all licensed foreign exchange bureaus in the Gambia, have shown magnanimity on Monday March 30th, when they donated essential medical supplies and cleansing materials worth D250, 000 to the Government of the Gambia, through the Ministry of Health.

The items donated is to complement Government efforts towards the noble crusade of fighting the Corona virus pandemic in the country.

Morr Jobe, Vice President of M.J. Finance said the donation is geared towards joining forces with the Government to contain the spread of the virus.

"ALFOB recognizes the fact that this pandemic is a concern to every individual regardless of the person's status as we are all vulnerable," he said; that Government cannot do it alone.

He urged everyone to comply with the simple guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the WHO, to reduce the spread of the virus.

Karamba Jaiteh, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health who spoke on behalf of the Minister, expressed gratitude for the laudable gesture of ALFOB and urges everyone to partake in this noble crusade against COVID-19.

"Health is wealth," Jaiteh said, adding that the materials donated by ALFOB, could not have come at a better time.

Musa Saine, Senior Logistics Officer at the Ministry of Health assured the donors that the items will be put to good use and for its intended purpose. He applauded ALFOB for their magnanimity and urges others to emulate the good gesture.

Ndambou Touray, an Executive Member of M.J. Finance said the Corona virus is a concern to everyone and appealed to all to be conscious of their health and wellbeing and to respect all WHO prevention and protection measures against the disease.