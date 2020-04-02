Gambia: UDP Expels BAC Chairman, Others

The United Democratic Party on Tuesday expelled the Chairman of the Brikama Area Council Sherrifo Sonko and two other councilors from the party barely months after they terminated the membership of 8 members of Parliament.

A press release issued by the party reads, "The National Executive Committee of the United Democratic Party hereby informs the members and the militants of the UDP and the general public that with effect from the 27th of March 2020, the following persons have been expelled from the United Democratic Party; Mr. Sherriffo Sonko Chairman-- Brikama Area Council, Mr Bilal Faal Councillor- Brikama Area Council and Mr. Momodou Bojang Councillor---Brikama Area Council."

The UDP added 'Mr Momodou Bojang has refused to receive his letter of expulsion from the UDP, nonetheless he is expelled'.

In a separate letter, the Independent Electoral Commission has been notified accordingly, they pointed out.