Gambia: Authorities in the Security Sector Recommend Prosecution of Detained Soldiers

1 April 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Gambian Security Agents have completed their investigations and recommended the prosecution of ten soldiers allegedly involved in extortion, the Army Spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed to this reporter yesterday.

According to Major Sanyang, a panel of investigators that probed into the case of these detainees have recommended for the suspects to be tried in a Court Martial or summary trial.

"A board was convened to investigate the matter and they have concluded their investigations. The recommendations they gave is to either try these soldiers in a Court Martial or take them through summary trial where they will be ordered and punished or dismissed," Army Spokesperson Sanyang said.

He explained further that such decisions are yet to be taken and is up to the High Command to choose whether to try them through Court Martial or through summary trial.

Army Spokesperson Sanyang continued that the ten members of GAF were allegedly accused of extortion; that personnel of the Anti-Crime Unit of the Gambia Police Force apprehended and arrested the suspects within the Senegambia area, when they tried to extort money from Nigerians; that the ten serving men of GAF are still under the custody of GAF's Military Police.

