Gambia: Court Sentences CEO of Kairaba Shopping Center, Others for Overpricing of Food Commodities

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kairaba Shopping Center with five others were on Wednesday convicted by a lower court for overpricing of essential food commodities.

President Adama Barrow has declared a state of emergency amidst the global pandemic, the Coronavirus. Essential Commodities Emergency Powers Regulation 2020, on 24th March froze the prices of several essential food commodities including rice, cooking oil, egg and onion. The Act prohibits traders from overpricing the above mentioned foods therein.

The convicted persons were Amadou Korka Jallow, Bubacarr Barry, Momodou Tunkara, Momodou Jallow, Yaya Jallow and Ahmad Nehme, the CEO of the Kairaba Shopping Center.

The convicted persons were all arraigned before Magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the Kanifing Magistrate's Court. Sub-Inspector Jammeh, Inspector E. Jallow and Sergeant Baba Jaiteh represented the Inspector General of Police.

Prosecutors said Momodou Jallow on or about the 28th March 2020 in Sanchaba Sulay Jobe willfully and unlawfully inflated the price of a bag of onion to D500 instead of the normal price of D475.

They said Momodo u Tunkara on or about the 28th March 2020 in Bakoteh increased the price of a tray of eggs from one hundred and fifty dalasis to one hundred and seventy-five dalasis.

Bubacarr Barry is said to have on the same day in Bakoteh willfully and unlawfully increased the price of one gallon of cooking oil from D1075 to D1100, the cost of a bag of onion from D475 to D500 and 175 for a tray of eggs instead of the normal price D150.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Amadou Korka Jallow is also said to have on the same day and place sold a bag of onion for D500 instead of the normal price of D475 and sold one 20-litres of cooking oil for D1100 instead of the normal price D1075.

Yaya Jallow on the same day and place sold a gallon of 20-liters cooking oil for D1100 instead of D1075.

Ahmad Nehme, the CEO of Kairaba Shopping Center, on the 29th March 2020 at his business center inflated the prices of a tray of eggs to D200 instead of the normal price of D150 and hand sanitizer to D250 instead of the normal price of D50.

All the accused persons pleaded guilty to the charges and were fined by the court.

Amadou Korka Jallow, Bubacarr Barry, Momodou Tunkara, Momodou Jallow and Yaya Jallow were fined to pay each D50, 000 or serve six months' imprisonment, while Ahmad Nehme was fined D100, 000.