Gambia: Over 200 Julbrew Workers Risk Losing Their Job

31 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

More than two hundred (200) workers of the Banjul Breweries Limited (Julbrew) are at risk of losing their jobs as the company's management is in the process of closing down all operations, according to the staff.

Julbrew is one of the biggest companies in the Gambia that employ more than two hundred staff directly.

The company in 2019 faced some financial constraints as the government drastically increased the tax levy on the company which led to the layoff of some staff of the company.

Alagie Ceesay a staff and the president of Julbrew workers'association said management has informed them orally that the company is about to close down operations as they are facing some financial and technical challenges.

"The information that reached us was not formal because no memo was passed from the management. They just called us and informed us orally that the company is facing some challenges and they are about to close all operations," he said.

Mr. Ceesay said looking at the current situation of the country, the coronavirus has affected all businesses and their only source of income is from the company.

"Some of us have served the company for more than twenty years. If the company is closed down, where are we expected to go?" he questioned.

He said management should have given them adequate notice in order for them to prepare themselves for any eventualities.

"The company has just registered a new manager and when he came, he told us that the company is doing well, that the only challenge was in 2019 when the Government increased the tax but apart from that everything is normal, so it will be a surprise if they are now saying that the company is facing financial and technical challenge," he said.

He said Julbrew has more than two hundred staff that are employed directly and thousands of other who benefit from it.

"If you go to all the bars, restaurants, hotels, shops you will find our products there, so if the company is closed that means all these businesses will be affected," he noted.

The management of Banjul Breweries Limited (Julbrew) said they are still working on the situation and if they are ready, they will formally inform the press about the situation of the company.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Writes to Kenya, Uganda Over Burundi Cargo Trucks Blockade

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.