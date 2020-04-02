Nigeria: 'Teaching Via Radio' in COVID-19 Lockdown

Apart from the growing number of web-enhanced activities including live streaming of classes as the COVID-19 lockdown holds nationwide, some schools say they are conducting radio lessons in which radio stations broadcast lectures to help students continue learning while observing the stay-at-home directive by government.

Countries around the world have closed schools and placed a number of places under lockdown to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic among the population.

To help learners during the idle lockdown days, for instance, Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, has issued a statement announcing the start of online classes to maintain academic stability. Students are expected to use an online application that gives them regular access to lecturers and reading materials.

For the time being, Lagos State, the worst hit by the COVID-19 in Nigeria, has started television and radio lessons for SSS 3 students who are of the verge of writing the school certificate examination.

In the arrangement, some select subjects - Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Literature in English, Financial Accounting, Biology and English Language - will be taught on radio and television while students listen and watch.

However, while radio as an instructional tool can be used anywhere, learners can only listen to instructors, unlike live-streamed classes that allow learners to interact with teachers.

In addition to schools, education authorities are also using web conferencing tools to interact with employees to avoid close contact.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, is also said to have started online management meetings using a platform created by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The meeting software will be updated to accommodate at least a thousand participants, a statement by the ministry said.