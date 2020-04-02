Liberia: Providence Baptist Church Uses Tithes, Offerings to Vulnerable People

Monrovia — In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak in Liberia, the historic Providence Baptist Church has identified with scores of vulnerable groups and individuals in Monrovia and its environs.

Located on Ashmun and Broad Streets in Monrovia, the Providence Baptist Church is regarded as the cornerstone of Liberia. It was in the same church edifice, Liberia's Declaration of Independence was signed on July 26, 1847.

On Wednesday, 1 April, the church donated food items including several bags of rice and assorted food items to various needy groups and vulnerable persons.

Some of the less fortunate groups and individuals that benefitted from the gesture are the Antoinette Chesire Home, old folks home, and home of the blind, elderly and handicapped persons among others.

The Senior Pastor, Rev. Dr. Samuel Reeves, Jr told FrontPage Africa that the move was the church's own way of identifying with citizens in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the outbreak of the virus has intensified hardship particularly on the elderly, blind, and handicapped, amongst others.

He pointed out that the donation was made by the church, through the Providence Foundation, disclosing that the items donated were purchased from tithes, offerings and goodwill contributions of church's members towards the initiative

"Elderly citizens in and around Monrovia, Paynesville, Red light and other nearby municipalities were also blessed with bags of rice, oil, canned goods and other food items. This is the church's way of identifying with this community during this critical time of uncertainty," he said.

Referencing Psalm 91:1-6, the renowned Liberian clergyman urged citizens to believe that God is their refuge and fortress during this international health crisis.

"He (God) will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart. You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day, nor the pestilence that stalks in the darkness, nor the plague that destroys at midday," Rev. Reeves said.

Rev. Reeves further urged Liberians to put their trust in God because he is in charge of the current situation like the case of the Ebola crisis and other challenging times in the country's history.