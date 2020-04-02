Liberia: IOM Donates Anti-COVID-19 Materials to Jewel Starfish Foundation

Monrovia — The International Organization for Migration, Liberia Office has donated assorted anti-COVID-19 materials to the Jewel Starfish Foundation in Monrovia.

Founded by the Vice President of Liberia, Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, JSF is focused on the empowerment & holistic development of Liberian girls and women across the country.

Making the donation Wednesday, April 1, 2020, the Country Coordinator of the IMO in Liberia Mohammed Cherif Diallo said the initiative is meant to create awareness on the virus while urging all Liberians and residents in the Country to take seriously the frequent washing of hands properly with soup and water in the wake of the Corona Virus Crisis.

He told the gathering that the most preventive measure now is hand washing which should be done regularly by all.

Mr. Diallo said it is about time to preserve the lives of Liberia's dominant youthful population for the sake of Peace, Social Cohesion and Security.

The IOM head stressed that Liberia has suffered over the period as a result of war, the Ebola crisis and now the COVID-19 global health crisis as such Liberians should do all they can to ensure no more lives will be lost.

Receiving the items the Program Director of the Jewel Starfish Foundation Stephene Audrey Kpoto thanked the IOM for donation terming it as a great partnership in the fight against the deadly virus.

Madam Kpoto used the occasion to call on young people to work together as a force to ensure that they eradicate the virus from Liberia through massive awareness and education respectively.

She assured that a Taskforce set up by the Foundation will reach out various communities creating massive awareness and education among the residents.

"We have our task force and our young people are willing and prepare to create awareness on the virus", Stephene added.

Also speaking the Manager of the IOM Joseph Kizerbo encouraged the young people to help in following effectively the health measures and protocols for the betterment of the society.

Among some of the items donated are: one hundred buckets and faucets and one cartoon of bleach, among others.

